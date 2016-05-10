FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Viacom board weighs further cuts in Redstone's pay: WSJ
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 10, 2016 / 12:45 AM / a year ago

Viacom board weighs further cuts in Redstone's pay: WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sumner Redstone, executive chairman of CBS Corp. and Viacom, arrives at the premiere of "The Guilt Trip" starring Barbra Streisand and Seth Rogen in Los Angeles, California, United States on December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser/File Photo

(Reuters) - Viacom Inc’s board is considering whether to further cut the pay of its Chairman Emeritus Sumner Redstone, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Viacom and CBS Corp board members are also planning to visit Redstone, the chairman of the two companies, to investigate his competence for themselves, the newspaper reported. (on.wsj.com/1WlHx0a)

Viacom Inc had cut the total pay of its 92-year-old chairman Redstone by 85 percent to $2 million last year.

A judge on Monday threw out a lawsuit brought by a former girlfriend challenging her removal as Redstone’s healthcare agent.

Viacom Inc and CBS Corp were not immediately available for comment outside regular U.S. business hours.

Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.