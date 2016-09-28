A woman exits the Viacom Inc. headquarters in New York, U.S. on April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

Sumner Redstone's National Amusements Inc (NAI), the controlling shareholder of CBS Corp (CBS.N) and Viacom Inc (VIAB.O), is preparing to call on the two media companies to explore a merger, two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

NAI may contact the two companies as early as this week to ask them to form independent board committees to explore a combination, one of the people said.

The sources asked not to be identified because the deliberations are confidential. Representatives for NAI, Viacom and CBS declined to comment.

Viacom shares jumped as much as 5 percent on the news and were trading up 1.4 percent at $35.96 in New York, giving the company a market value of $14.5 billion. CBS shares were flat, hovering around $52.22, giving the company a market capitalization of $23.2 billion.

National Amusements, the privately held movie theater company owned by Redstone and his daughter Shari Redstone, own 80 percent of the voting shares of Viacom and CBS.

Viacom was spun off from CBS 10 years ago, but Shari Redstone has been in favor of recombining the two under the leadership of CBS CEO Leslie Moonves, sources have previously told Reuters.

Industry speculation that the two might recombine has picked up pace over the past few weeks, after the Redstones prevailed over a power struggle that resulted in the departure of Viacom Chief Executive Officer Philippe Dauman.

At an industry conference earlier this month, Moonves told investors that the two companies were not "in active discussions."

(Reporting by Jessica Toonkel and Greg Roumeliotis in New York, Additional reporting by Liana B. Baker in San Francisco; Editing by Matthew Lewis)