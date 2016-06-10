Redstone's National Amusements seeks new Viacom board members: reports

A woman exits the Viacom Inc. headquarters in New York April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

(Reuters) - Sumner Redstone’s National Amusements Inc, which holds 80 percent of Viacom voting shares, has started looking for potential board members for Viacom, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Former Time Warner executive Kenneth Lerer, ex-Sony Entertainment President Nicole Seligman and former Discovery Communications Chief Executive Judith McHale are being considered by National Amusements for Viacom’s board, the newspaper said.

Thomas May, the chairman of utility company Eversource Energy, is also being considered for the board, the New York Times reported, citing people briefed on the discussions.

Viacom CEO Philippe Dauman and board member George Abrams were removed from National Amusements board and the trust that will eventually control Viacom and CBS Corp, last month.

Viacom was not available for comment outside regular U.S. business hours.