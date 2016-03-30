FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Twenty-First Century interested in Paramount deal: source
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
March 30, 2016 / 1:10 PM / a year ago

Twenty-First Century interested in Paramount deal: source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The main gate to Paramount Pictures Studios, a division of Viacom, Inc. is pictured in Los Angeles, California July 29, 2008. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

(Reuters) - Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOXA.O) is interested in acquiring a minority stake in Viacom Inc’s (VIAB.O) Paramount Pictures, a source close to the situation said on Wednesday.

The company would be interested in exploring a deal that would create synergies for Paramount but not in being a pure financial investor, according to the source.

The New York Post first reported on Wednesday that Twenty-First Century was interested in buying a stake in Viacom’s Paramount Pictures.

Viacom has so far given Fox the cold shoulder, the newspaper said. (nyp.st/22ZZstu)

Viacom Chief Executive Philippe Dauman said in February the company was considering selling a “significant” minority stake in its Paramount Pictures movie studio.

Earlier this month Dauman said that Viacom had received interest from three dozen companies for the stake.

Hollywood studio DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc DWA.O also said this month it would be interested in a merger with Paramount Pictures.

Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.