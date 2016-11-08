FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
PlayStation Vue to drop all Viacom channels from Nov. 11
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
November 8, 2016 / 10:50 PM / 10 months ago

PlayStation Vue to drop all Viacom channels from Nov. 11

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Sony Corp's cloud-based TV service, PlayStation Vue, said on Tuesday it would drop all Viacom Inc channels, including Comedy Central, Spike and MTV, starting Nov. 11.

PlayStation Vue will add BBC America, NBA TV and broadcast stations from CBS and Fox, according to a blog post on Sony's PlayStation website.

Dwayne Benefield, the head of PlayStation Vue, said the decision was part of an ongoing evaluation of the service.

"We have determined that removing the bundle of channels from Viacom is the best way for us to continue to offer the most compelling value to our fans," he said. (bit.ly/2fB9aku)

Sony has existing streaming deals with Walt Disney Co networks, including ESPN and ABC, as well as the NFL Network and Time Warner Inc's HBO.

The service can be used by PlayStation 3 and 4 users and can be accessed on Apple Inc's iPads and iPhones through the PlayStation Vue mobile app.

Viacom is also in talks with Alphabet Inc's YouTube over distribution of its channel, according to people familiar with the matter.

Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.