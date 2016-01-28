FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Viacom's Redstone to undergo mental exam on Friday
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 28, 2016 / 9:04 PM / 2 years ago

Viacom's Redstone to undergo mental exam on Friday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sumner Redstone, executive chairman, Viacom, arrives in Los Angeles in this December 11, 2012 file photo. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Viacom Inc Executive Chairman Sumner Redstone will undergo an examination on Friday by a doctor hired by an ex-girlfriend in a lawsuit that challenges his mental competency, a spokesman for the former girlfriend said.

Dr. Stephen Read, a geriatric psychiatrist retained by former girlfriend Manuela Herzer, will examine Redstone at his California home at 11:30 a.m. PST on Friday, the spokesman said.

Investors are closely following the lawsuit by Herzer, who alleges that Redstone was mentally incompetent when he removed her as his designated healthcare agent last October in favor of Viacom Chief Executive Officer Philippe Dauman.

Read, in a declaration filed in November on behalf of Herzer, said he believed Redstone lacked the mental capacity to make that change. He cited testimony from Herzer and other witnesses but he had not examined Redstone in person.

Redstone’s primary physician, Dr. Richard Gold, told the court Redstone was fully aware of what he was doing at the time.

Attorneys for Redstone argue that Herzer has filed the suit for financial gain. They said the billionaire also had revoked a part of his estate plan that left Herzer a “significant sum of money.”

Read may interview Redstone for up to an hour, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge David Cowan ruled last week. The executive’s nurses and speech therapists may be present, but not Herzer’s lawyers, Cowan said.

Redstone controls about 80 percent of the voting shares in Viacom and CBS Corp through a holding company.

Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by David Gregorio

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.