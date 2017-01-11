FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Viacom's David Lynn to head international media networks unit
#Big Story 10
January 11, 2017 / 1:09 PM / 7 months ago

Viacom's David Lynn to head international media networks unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Media company Viacom Inc said on Wednesday that David Lynn would lead its international media business, Viacom International Media Networks (VIMN), replacing Chief Executive Bob Bakish.

Lynn will report to Viacom Chief Executive Bob Bakish who previously lead VIMN.

VIMN, which includes popular entertainment channels Nickelodeon, Comedy Central and MTV, has been a bright spot for the company as it struggles with declining advertising revenue and ratings.

Lynn will have management oversight of the company's media networks and related businesses outside the United States, Viacom said.

The appointment comes as several high-ranking executives including Doug Herzog and Denise Denson left Viacom last year.

Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

