Viacom revenue rises 9.3 percent

(Reuters) - Viacom Inc, the owner of cable networks MTV and Comedy Central and movie studio Paramount Pictures, reported a 9.3 percent rise in fourth-quarter revenue, helped by growth in its media networks business.

Net earnings from continuing operations attributable to Viacom fell to $732 million from $806 million a year earlier. Earnings per share rose to $1.72 per share from $1.69 per share.

Revenue rose to $3.99 billion from $3.65 billion a year earlier.