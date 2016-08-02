FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Viacom and Redstone's National Amusements held settlement talks: WSJ
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
North Korea
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
Energy & Environment
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
August 2, 2016 / 9:03 PM / a year ago

Viacom and Redstone's National Amusements held settlement talks: WSJ

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A woman exits the Viacom Inc. headquarters in New York April 30, 2013.Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - Top Viacom Inc (VIAB.O) executives recently held discussions with National Amusements Inc to settle litigation surrounding the media empire of Sumner Redstone, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

However, the talks fell through last week, ahead of a key ruling by a Delaware judge on Friday, the WSJ reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Delaware judge ruled that Redstone's lawyers must defend in a trial his move to oust five directors from Viacom's board and suggested that he wants to get a better picture of the 93-year-old media mogul's mental capacity.

Under the terms that were discussed by Viacom executives, Chief Executive Philippe Dauman would agree to depart the company and Chief Operating Officer Tom Dooley would become interim CEO, the Journal said.

Several board members of Viacom would also eventually relinquish their posts, the Journal said.

National Amusements is Redstone's privately held movie theater company through which he owns 80 percent of Viacom.

Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.