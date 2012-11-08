Pfizer expects generic competition in Canada after Viagra ruling

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Drug firm Pfizer Inc said on Thursday it expects generic drug companies to start producing their own versions of the erectile dysfunction drug Viagra after Canada’s Supreme Court ruled the patent was invalid.

The top court upheld an argument by Israel’s Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, which said Pfizer’s patent application had not provided enough information about the active ingredient in Viagra.

“Pfizer expects to face generic competition in Canada shortly. The company stated that it is disappointed with the Court’s ruling,” Pfizer said in a statement e-mailed to Reuters. The firm’s Canadian patent had been due to expire in 2014. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)