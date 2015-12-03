FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Victoria Beckham visits HIV/AIDS victims in Ethiopia
December 3, 2015 / 4:41 AM / 2 years ago

Victoria Beckham visits HIV/AIDS victims in Ethiopia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Designer Victoria Beckham arrives for the "Glamour Women of the Year Awards" in the Manhattan borough of New York November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Fashion designer and ex-Spice Girl Victoria Beckham visited facilities focused on people living with or affected by HIV or AIDS in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia in this video released in conjunction with World AIDS Day on Tuesday.

Beckham, who was appointed a UNAIDS International Goodwill Ambassador in 2014, visited Alert Hospital which provides the largest HIV service in Ethiopia.

Afterwards, she went to the Alem Children Support Organization where she talked to youngsters and congratulated an orphan on her plans to go to university.

She also visited the Entoto Beth Artisan, where she worked alongside women living with HIV who make jewellery.

