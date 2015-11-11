FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Victoria Secret hosts annual fashion show
November 11, 2015

Victoria Secret hosts annual fashion show

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK - Victoria’s Secret held its annual fashion show in New York on Tuesday, with more than 40 models wearing the brand’s lingerie and active wear.

A star-studded pink carpet ahead of the show drew names such as singers Ellie Goulding and Selena Gomez, who both performed on the night and model Tyson Beckford.

“All these girls, all the angels are so empowering and so confident and comfortable in their skin,” Gomez said.

“I think that’s such a great thing to be surrounded by because that’s what you want to feel like no matter who you are or what you feel like -- it’s that kind of empowerment that you love.”

Among those walking the catwalk were models Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Alessandra Ambrosio and Lily Aldridge.

