(Reuters) - Following are some of the books written by author Gore Vidal, who died on Tuesday at his home in California at the age of 86, in a publishing career spanning over six decades.

-The City and the Pillar (1948)

-The Season of Comfort (1949)

-Messiah (1954)

-Myra Breckinridge (1968)

-Two Sisters (1970)

-Myron (1975)

-1876 (1976)

-Kalki (1978)

-Lincoln (1984)

-The Golden Age (2000)