FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Videocon plans $2.5 billion Brazil oil and gas investments
Sections
Featured
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Caribbean islands
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
July 3, 2015 / 1:22 PM / 2 years ago

India's Videocon plans $2.5 billion Brazil oil and gas investments

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - India’s Videocon Industries Ltd plans to invest $2.5 billion in oil and gas ventures in Brazil over the next two to three years, the consumer electronics-to-energy group’s chief said, as part of its strategy to boost the business.

“Brazil oil finding is four times higher than the largest oil field in India ... It’s just (the) beginning,” billionaire Venugopal Dhoot told Reuters at the sidelines of an industry event.

A consortium that includes Videocon and Brazilian state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA (Petrobras) earlier this year discovered new light crude oil in the Sergipe basin off Brazil’s northeast coast.

Videocon, which gets most of its revenue from its consumer durables business, has expanded its oil and gas business in recent years with investments in countries including Australia and Indonesia.

In the next three years, Videocon, which also has interests in telecoms and power, will be known as an oil and gas firm, Dhoot told India’s Mint newspaper last month.

Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Writing by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by David Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.