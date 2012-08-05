FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New games, cost cuts may push Activision shares up 50 percent: Barron's
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
August 5, 2012 / 5:25 PM / 5 years ago

New games, cost cuts may push Activision shares up 50 percent: Barron's

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Videogame maker Activision Blizzard may see its share price rise significantly, helped by the impending release of a new game and a recent business partnership in China, financial newsweekly Barron’s reported in its August 6 edition.

Activision shares, which are down about 10 percent this year and are currently trading at about $11.25, could rise as much as 50 percent due to new products and improved cost-cutting, with one analyst at BMO Capital Markets predicting the stock to hit $17, Barron’s said.

Activision, which is debt-free and repurchased shares in the first half of 2012, recently formed a partnership with Tencent Holdings, China’s largest Internet provider, to make its popular “Call of Duty” game available online.

Like its competitors, the Santa Monica-based company’s share price has fallen due to a slowdown in demand for packaged videogames used with traditional game consoles, challenged by the growing popularity of cheaper products played on smartphones and tablets, Barron’s reported.

Reporting By Katya Wachtel: Editing by Maureen Bavdek

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.