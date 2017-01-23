LONDON Videogame series 'Resident Evil' goes back to its 'survival horror' roots for its new installment with players experiencing the new game from a first person perspective for the first time, according to Japanese videogame maker Capcom.

'Resident Evil 7: Biohazard' - being launched on Tuesday - is set on a Louisiana plantation, and Capcom kicked off a four-day immersive experience event in London on Friday, where gamers solved clues and puzzles as part of a game-inspired plotline.

"We want to bring the game to the roots of the game series which is more of survival horror. We thought the first person perspective camera is the most effective way to do that," game producer Masachika Kawata told Reuters through a translator at the opening of the "Resident Evil 7: The Experience" event.

The first "Resident Evil" game was launched in 1996 and has since inspired a series of movies starring Milla Jovovich.

