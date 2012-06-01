Factbox: A look at the $78 billion video games industry

(Reuters) - About 45,000 reporters, industry types and analysts will converge on Los Angeles for the E3 conference, sprawled across a space the size of eight U.S. football fields.
This marquee event for the video game sector, running June 5-7, comes as the industry tries to cope with the rapid growth of online and mobile gaming and prepares for a jump into the next console cycle.
Here is a look at the industry and its major players.
Size of global traditional video game market revenue, excluding mobile games on smart phones and tablets:
$70 billion, up from $65 billion in 2011
Size of global video game market revenue, including mobile games on smart phones and tablets:
$78.5 billion for 2012
Retail software revenue:
$28 billion, down from $29.5 billion in 2011
Online revenue, including digital delivery, subscriptions, Facebook games:
$24 billion, up from $18 billion in 2011
(Source: DFC Intelligence)
Microsoft Corp
* Xbox 360 launched in the United States: November 2005
* Xbox consoles sold: 67 million
* Kinect motion sensors sold: 19 million
Major initiative:
Microsoft is expected to show off new entertainment features of its Xbox 360 and a new version of “Halo.”
Sony Corp
* PlayStation3 launched in the United States and Japan: November 2006
* As of March 31, PlayStation3 units sold: Over 63 million units
* As of June 6, 2011, Sony Move motion sensors shipped: 8.8 million units
Major initiative: Sony is expected to push new games to boost sales of the Vita and PlayStation 3.
Nintendo Co Ltd
* Launched Wii in the United States: November 2006
* Wii units shipped: More than 95 million
* DS units shipped: More than 151 million
* 3DS units: More than 17 million
Major initiative: Nintendo will finally unveil the first home console in six years at E3. Device is expected to feature HD graphics, a special tablet controller and motion sensors.
Activision Blizzard
Annual revenue: $4.8 billion
Top franchises: “Call of Duty” and “World of Warcraft”
Electronic Arts Inc
Annual revenue: $4.1 billion
Top franchises: “The Sims” and “Madden NFL”
Take-Two Interactive Software
Annual revenue: $826 million
Top franchises: “Grand Theft Auto” and “Red Dead Redemption”
Ubisoft
Annual revenue: 1.06 billion euros
Top franchises: “Assassin’s Creed” and “Prince of Persia” and Tom Clancy titles such as “Splinter Cell”
Reporting by Malathi Nayak and Liana Baker; Editing by Jan Paschal