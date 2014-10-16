Vienna Airport may raise dividend after setting strategic plans

VIENNA (Reuters) - Vienna Airport may raise its dividend after deciding on long-term investment plans, which should be fixed next year, its chief financial officer Guenther Ofner said on Thursday.

The company expects to decide early next year on plans for one of its terminals in need of rebuilding, which should be followed by decisions about more general investment plans for the next five to 10 years. It currently passes on 40 percent of net profit to shareholders.

“I would not rule out from today’s perspective that this could be a bit more in future,” said Ofner, adding the new dividend policy would then apply for three to five years. For 2013, Vienna Airport paid 1.30 euros per share.

Australia’s IFM Investors said this week it planned to buy up to 29.9 percent in Vienna Airport for a maximum of 502 million euros ($640.5 million).

IFM will offer 80 euros per share, a 29.7 percent premium over Friday’s closing price. The offer for the minority stake, subject to regulatory approval, boosted the airport operator’s shares by more than 18 percent on Monday.

Vienna Airport in August reiterated it expected passenger growth toward the upper end of its target range between 1 and 3 percent over the full year. It confirmed its financial targets, including higher sales, flat core profit and a reduction in net debt.

“We expect that we will reach our guidance for the full year,” Ofner said on Thursday.