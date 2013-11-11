FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vienna Insurance sees volatile 2013 results
November 11, 2013 / 6:16 PM / 4 years ago

Vienna Insurance sees volatile 2013 results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The logo of Vienna Insurance Group and its Austrian branch Wiener Staedtische is placed on the top of a building in Vienna May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austria’s Vienna Insurance Group (VIGR.VI) said on Monday it expects volatile 2013 results due to tough markets in Romania and problems at its motor insurance business in Italy.

Emerging Europe’s biggest insurer said it tried to keep fluctuations in results as low as possible but assumed that would not be the case this year “due to the continuing difficult market conditions in Romania and the adverse situation of Donau Versicherung’s motor insurance business in Italy.”

It based its assumptions on its current status and data it is using to prepare third-quarter results, it said. A spokesman gave no more details. The results are due on November 28.

It said it would maintain its strategy of focusing on the insurance markets of Austria and central and eastern Europe while adhering to a conservative investment policy based on a strong capitalization.

Its first-half profit before tax fell 32 percent, weighed down by a spike in payouts for severe weather claims and an impairment at its business in Romania, it said in August.

Severe weather claims tripled to about 230 million euros ($308 million) in the half mainly because of the Danube flooding in June, which hit Germany, Austria and the Czech Republic.

Vienna Insurance in August announced a 75 million euro writedown of goodwill to reflect a more pessimistic view of prospects for its non-life business in Romania.

($1 = 0.7459 euros)

Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by David Holmes and David Evans

Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by David Holmes and David Evans
