HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam's Vietjet Aviation JSC VJC.HM said on Monday it has signed a strategic agreement with Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Co Ltd (8593.T) to finance three aircraft purchases worth $348 million.

The signing took place during the visit of Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc to Japan from June 4-8.

The three aircraft are part of plans for billions of dollars worth of jets from manufacturer Airbus SE (AIR.PA).