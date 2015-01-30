FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VietJet Air wins $400 mln credit line to buy Airbus planes
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
January 30, 2015 / 3:12 AM / 3 years ago

VietJet Air wins $400 mln credit line to buy Airbus planes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI (Reuters) - Budget airline VietJet Air has got a credit line worth $400 million until 2020 from Vietnamese lender TPBank, the bank said on Thursday, in a bid to help the unlisted carrier buy Airbus planes under a $9 billion order placed in 2013.

Under an agreement signed on Thursday, TPBank will arrange the credit between now and 2020 for the airline, Vietnam’s first privately owned carrier, the Hanoi-based bank said in a statement without giving further details.

A VietJet Air official confirmed the bank’s statement.

VietJet Air has committed to buying 92 planes worth $9 billion from Airbus by 2024, according to a deal signed in 2013.

In September 2014, TPBank granted $21 million in credit to help VietJet Air make a downpayment for the Airbus order, the bank, which is not listed, said.

VietJet Air operates a fleet of 20 Airbus planes, including two new Airbus A-320s delivered last year under the Airbus order, the airline said.

The airline’s network spans 28 domestic and international routes a day.

Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.