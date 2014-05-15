FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwanese steel plant in Vietnam attacked by rioters: media
May 15, 2014 / 12:49 AM / 3 years ago

Taiwanese steel plant in Vietnam attacked by rioters: media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI (Reuters) - A steel plant owned by Formosa Plastics Group, Taiwan’s biggest investor in Vietnam, was attacked by rioters overnight, Taiwanese media reported on Thursday.

Hundreds of rioters broke into the plant in Tỉnh Hà Tĩnh province before the Vietnamese military and police stepped in, Taiwan’s Commercial Times reported.

Officials from Formosa Plastics were not immediately available for comment.

Thousands of Vietnamese set fire to foreign factories and rampaged through industrial zones in the south of the country in an angry reaction to Chinese oil drilling in a part of the South China Sea claimed by Vietnam, officials said on Wednesday.

Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Paul Tait

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
