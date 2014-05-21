FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Exclusive: Vietnam PM says considering legal action against China over disputed waters
May 21, 2014 / 10:54 PM / 3 years ago

Exclusive: Vietnam PM says considering legal action against China over disputed waters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung addresses the 68th United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

MANILA (Reuters) - Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung said his government was considering various “defense options” against China, including legal action, following the deployment of a Chinese oil rig to disputed waters in the South China Sea.

Dung’s comments, given in a written response to questions from Reuters, are the first time he has suggested Vietnam would take legal measures, a threat likely to infuriate Beijing.

“Vietnam is considering various defense options, including legal actions in accordance with international law,” Dung said in an email sent while on a visit to Manila late on Wednesday. He did not elaborate on the other options being considered.

In late March, the Philippines submitted a case to an arbitration tribunal in The Hague, challenging China’s claims to the South China Sea. It was the first time Beijing had been subjected to international legal scrutiny over the waters.

Reporting by Rosemare Francisco; Writing by Dean Yates; Editing by Mark Bendeich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
