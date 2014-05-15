FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's actions in sea disputes straining U.S. ties: U.S. official
Sections
Featured
Facebook to overhaul political ads after threat of regulation
Facebook
Facebook to overhaul political ads after threat of regulation
Kim considers H-bomb test in Pacific, calls Trump 'deranged'
North Korea
Kim considers H-bomb test in Pacific, calls Trump 'deranged'
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 15, 2014 / 11:37 PM / 3 years ago

China's actions in sea disputes straining U.S. ties: U.S. official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - China’s actions in maritime disputes with its neighbors in the South China Sea are straining U.S.-China relations and raise questions on whether Washington can work together with Beijing in Asia and on bilateral issues, a senior U.S. official said on Thursday.

Washington is in close contact with the Vietnamese government on “how most effectively to manage” Hanoi’s standoff with Beijing after China towed an oil rig into seas claimed by both countries, the official told Reuters.

Vice President Joe Biden and other top U.S. officials told visiting Chinese General Fang Fenghui, chief of the general staff of China’s army, that Beijing’s behavior in the maritime disputes was “dangerous and provocative” and must stop, the official said.

Reporting By Matt Spetalnick and David Brunnstrom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.