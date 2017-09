A fabric seller waits for customers at a shop in Hanoi August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Kham

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam will have a trade deficit of $300 million in September, after posting a surplus of $604 million last month, a state-run newspaper reported on Tuesday.

September’s exports are estimated at $11.3 billion, while imports would reach $11.6 billion, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper cited preliminary government statistics as showing.