Vietnam's 2014 exports seen up at a record $150 billion: PM

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam’s exports this year are expected to hit a record $150 billion, up 13 percent from 2013, Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung said on Friday, beating a previous government projection.
The value, above the $148 billion previously estimated by the trade ministry, could keep Vietnam on track to register a trade surplus of $1.5 billion in 2014, its third consecutive annual surplus, Dung told an international conference.
