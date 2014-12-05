FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam's 2014 exports seen up at a record $150 billion: PM
#Business News
December 5, 2014 / 2:45 AM / 3 years ago

Vietnam's 2014 exports seen up at a record $150 billion: PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung attends the 17th ASEAN-China Summit during the 25th ASEAN Summit in Naypyitaw November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam’s exports this year are expected to hit a record $150 billion, up 13 percent from 2013, Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung said on Friday, beating a previous government projection.

The value, above the $148 billion previously estimated by the trade ministry, could keep Vietnam on track to register a trade surplus of $1.5 billion in 2014, its third consecutive annual surplus, Dung told an international conference.

Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Writing by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Stephen Coates

