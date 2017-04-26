Vietnam's Jan-April FDI inflow up 3.2 percent y/y at $4.8 billion: govt

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam will receive an estimated $4.8 billion in actual foreign direct investment (FDI) during January-April, up 3.2 percent from a year ago, the government said on Wednesday.

FDI pledges in the four-month period rose 40.5 percent from a year ago to $10.6 billion, which includes new FDI pledges of $4.9 billion and additional funds to existing projects of $4.4 billion, the investment ministry said in an online report.

The country's FDI inflows hit a record high of $15.8 billion in 2016.