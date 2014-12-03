FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
World Bank raises Vietnam's 2014 growth forecast to 5.6 percent
December 3, 2014 / 3:47 AM / 3 years ago

World Bank raises Vietnam's 2014 growth forecast to 5.6 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A construction site of residential building is seen between condominiums in Hanoi, November 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kham

HANOI (Reuters) - The World Bank said on Wednesday it has revised its forecast for Vietnam’s economic growth this year to 5.6 percent from 5.4 percent previously, after the government said it expects the economy to accelerate this year.

The revision is part of the World Bank’s bi-annual report reviewing Vietnam’s economic performance ahead of a meeting between donors and the government on Friday.

On Tuesday, Vietnam’s Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung said economic growth this year could be more than 5.9 percent, supported by exports, quickening from 5.42 percent in 2013.

Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Writing by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
