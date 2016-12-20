Vietnam raises retail fuel prices by up to 6.7 percent

An employee pumps petrol for clients at a petrol station in Hanoi, Vietnam December 20, 2106.

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam has raised the retail prices of gasoline and other oil products by up to 6.7 percent, the largest increase this year, due to recent increases in crude oil, state-owned fuel importer and distributor Petrolimex said on Tuesday.

Diesel prices were increased by 6 percent to 12,670 dong ($0.56) per liter while kerosene advanced 6.6 percent to 11,940 dong, Petrolimex said in a statement.

Gasoline prices were lifted by 5.5 percent to 17,590 dong per liter, while the prices of other oil products were increased by up to 6.7 percent, said Petrolimex. The changes took effect from 0800 GMT.

Tuesday's price hike is Vietnam's second in less than a month. On Dec. 5, the Hanoi-based firm lifted petrol prices by nearly 2 percent, citing higher global oil prices.

Oil prices inched up on Monday in anticipation of tighter crude supply going into 2017 following the decision by OPEC and other producers to cut output to prop up prices.