Rain doesn't dampen enthusiasm for Vietnam's annual buffalo-fighting festival
#Lifestyle
September 22, 2015 / 11:11 PM / 2 years ago

Rain doesn't dampen enthusiasm for Vietnam's annual buffalo-fighting festival

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HAIPHONG CITY, Vietnam - Thousands of people walked through pouring rain to a stadium in the northern beach town of Do Son to attend the annual buffalo-fighting festival that dates back to the 18th century.

Thirty two trained buffalo battled  in the festival that is said to have been organized to show gratitude for good weather and to wish for prosperity and happiness.

The trainer of the winning buffalo receives a prize of about $2,000. After the event all of the animals are killed and their meat is sold.

