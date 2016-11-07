FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Floods kill 15 in Vietnam, thousands evacuated
#Environment
November 7, 2016 / 7:52 AM / 10 months ago

Floods kill 15 in Vietnam, thousands evacuated

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI (Reuters) - Floods in Vietnam's central, central highland and southern provinces have left 15 people dead and six missing and displaced thousands, the Department of Natural Disaster Prevention and Control said on Monday.

Flooding from very heavy rain brought by cold air and a tropical low pressure system last week have blocked roads, destroyed more than 200 houses and inundated more than 40,000 other houses in 12 provinces, the department said in a report.

A combined 12,000 hectare of crop land were flooded while more than 40,000 cattle and poultry were dead or washed away, the report said.

Last month, floods following torrential rain killed dozens of people in Vietnam's central region of Ha Tinh and Quang Binh provinces and inundated more than 100,000 houses.

Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Michael Perry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
