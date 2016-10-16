Bridge collapse near Indonesia's Bali kills nine
DENPASAR, Indonesia A bridge connecting two small islands near the Indonesian resort island of Bali collapsed on Sunday, killing nine people and injuring at least 30, officials said.
HANOI At least 21 people have been killed by floods in Vietnam's four central provinces in the past week and eight are still missing, the government said on Sunday amid preparations for another tropical storm to hit the country.
Fifteen of the victims were in Quang Binh province, the region expected to be hit by typhoon Sarika by Wednesday, it said.
"We need to focus on searching for the missing," Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung told a meeting on preparations for the typhoon, according to a Vietnam Television (VTV) broadcast.
Dung urged authorities in 22 coastal provinces to reinforce key infrastructure projects and prepare evacuation plans, and assured them the government would provide food relief in flooded areas.
State-run VTV warned viewers that many reservoirs were nearly full now and could burst at any time. It showed footage of people stranded on the roofs of their homes.
Around 500,000 people have been displaced and more than 100,000 houses submerged and damaged by floods, according to a government report.
BEIRUT Syrian rebels said they captured the village of Dabiq from Islamic State on Sunday, forcing the jihadist group from a stronghold where it had promised to fight a final, apocalyptic battle with the West.
KUWAIT Kuwait's emir ordered the dissolution of parliament on Sunday, saying regional developments and "security challenges" meant the national assembly should choose fresh representatives.