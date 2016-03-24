Vietnamese market vendors combine work with exercise routines

HANOI - Market workers in Hanoi take a break from selling vegetables, meat and other products to do daily aerobic exercises to the pounding beat of music.

Without the time or money to go to a gym, the women decided a few months ago to use their downtime at work to improve their fitness and relieve their aches and pains.

“We bought a speaker and got everyone together to exercise for better health and to relax our minds from financial matters,” said Nguyen Thi Nga, 58, who own one of the vegetable stalls in the market.