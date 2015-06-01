FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam takes Indonesia to WTO over steel imports
#Commodities
June 1, 2015 / 12:31 PM / 2 years ago

Vietnam takes Indonesia to WTO over steel imports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Labourers arrange steel structures at a construction site of an office building in Hanoi, November 24, 2014. REUTERS/Kham

GENEVA (Reuters) - Vietnam has filed a complaint at the World Trade Organization to challenge Indonesia’s use of emergency “safeguard” tariffs on imports of flat rolled products of iron or non-alloy steel, the WTO said in a statement on Monday.

Safeguard tariffs can be imposed temporarily to protect a nation’s producers against a sudden and damaging surge of imports. By launching the complaint, Vietnam has triggered a 60-day period for Indonesia to settle the matter. After that Vietnam could ask the WTO to adjudicate.

Reporting by Tom Miles

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
