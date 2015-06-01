Vietnam takes Indonesia to WTO over steel imports

GENEVA (Reuters) - Vietnam has filed a complaint at the World Trade Organization to challenge Indonesia’s use of emergency “safeguard” tariffs on imports of flat rolled products of iron or non-alloy steel, the WTO said in a statement on Monday.

Safeguard tariffs can be imposed temporarily to protect a nation’s producers against a sudden and damaging surge of imports. By launching the complaint, Vietnam has triggered a 60-day period for Indonesia to settle the matter. After that Vietnam could ask the WTO to adjudicate.