a year ago
China says it hopes Vietnam-U.S. ties conducive to peace, stability
May 23, 2016 / 7:39 AM / a year ago

China says it hopes Vietnam-U.S. ties conducive to peace, stability

The US president Barack Obama's limousine approaches the main gate of the presidential palace where he is welcomed by his Vietnamese president Tran Dai Quang (not pictured) during a welcoming ceremony in Hanoi, Vietnam May 23, 2016.Hoang Dinh Nam/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China said on Monday it hopes developing ties between the United States and Vietnam will be conducive to regional peace and stability, after the United States ended its embargo on trade in lethal arms with Vietnam.

The United States had completely lifted the embargo on trade in arms with Vietnam, President Barack Obama said in Hanoi earlier on Monday, an overture that should enable an old foe to boost its defenses at a time of rising South China Sea tension.

Obama said the sale of arms would depend on Vietnam's human rights commitments.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the remarks on China's hopes for U.S.-Vietnamese ties when asked about the lifting of the arms embargo.

China resents U.S. efforts to forge stronger military bonds with its neighbors amid rising tension in the disputed South China Sea.

Reporting by Megha Rajagopalan; Writing by Michael Martina; editing by Robert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
