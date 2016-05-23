FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama confident Pacific trade deal will be approved
May 23, 2016 / 7:08 AM / a year ago

Obama confident Pacific trade deal will be approved

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama waves as he walks out from the White House in Washington before his departure to Vietnam, U.S. May 21, 2016.Yuri Gripas

HANOI (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama said on Monday he was confident a Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade deal he has championed will be approved by U.S. legislators, to the benefit of the world.

Obama, on a Visit to Vietnam, told a news conference the TPP was a good deal for U.S. business and it would give the United States the ability to engage on issues of concern.

He said he had not seen a credible argument that the deal, which will group 12 economies, would hurt U.S. business.

Editing by Robert Birsel

