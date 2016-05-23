Obama confident Pacific trade deal will be approved

U.S. President Barack Obama waves as he walks out from the White House in Washington before his departure to Vietnam, U.S. May 21, 2016.

HANOI (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama said on Monday he was confident a Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade deal he has championed will be approved by U.S. legislators, to the benefit of the world.

Obama, on a Visit to Vietnam, told a news conference the TPP was a good deal for U.S. business and it would give the United States the ability to engage on issues of concern.

He said he had not seen a credible argument that the deal, which will group 12 economies, would hurt U.S. business.