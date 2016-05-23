No. 2 Senate Republican offers measure to sanction Vietnamese

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The No. 2 Republican in the U.S. Senate offered legislation on Monday to impose sanctions and travel restrictions on Vietnamese nationals found to be "complicit" in human rights violations, hours after President Barack Obama said he would lift the arms embargo on Vietnam.

"It's important to remember even as President Obama is traveling to Vietnam, that Vietnam is a brutal communist regime that continues to disregard basic human rights," said Senator John Cornyn of Texas. He said he would offer his legislation as an amendment to a must-pass defense policy bill the Senate is due to consider starting this week.