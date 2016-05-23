FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No. 2 Senate Republican offers measure to sanction Vietnamese
May 23, 2016 / 9:23 PM / a year ago

No. 2 Senate Republican offers measure to sanction Vietnamese

Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) speaks during a news conference following party policy lunch meeting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington August 4, 2015.Carlos Barria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The No. 2 Republican in the U.S. Senate offered legislation on Monday to impose sanctions and travel restrictions on Vietnamese nationals found to be "complicit" in human rights violations, hours after President Barack Obama said he would lift the arms embargo on Vietnam.

"It's important to remember even as President Obama is traveling to Vietnam, that Vietnam is a brutal communist regime that continues to disregard basic human rights," said Senator John Cornyn of Texas. He said he would offer his legislation as an amendment to a must-pass defense policy bill the Senate is due to consider starting this week.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
