FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam capital to reassign obese, rude traffic cops: paper
Sections
Featured
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Autos
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Oddly Enough
March 6, 2013 / 5:07 PM / 5 years ago

Vietnam capital to reassign obese, rude traffic cops: paper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A policeman directs traffic on a street in Hanoi March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Kham

HANOI (Reuters) - Pot-bellied, short, or abusive traffic policemen will be barred from working on the streets of Vietnam’s capital and assigned desk jobs instead as Hanoi police try to clean up their unsavory image, a newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The city’s traffic police are following the worst offenders closely and compiling lists of those to be reassigned. All police on traffic duty will be made to carry a book on the code of conduct to remind them how to behave, the official Tien Phong (Vanguard) newspaper said.

“Little officers, or those with too big a belly will be moved to work in offices instead of guiding traffic and settling violations,” Colonel Dao Vinh Thang, head of the Hanoi Traffic Police Department, was quoted by Tien Phong as saying.

He said five teams of inspectors had been sent to monitor the behavior of police on the street. Thang could not be reached for additional comment.

Tempers often flare in the city of 7 million famous for constant streams of motorcycles and sometimes haphazard driving. Complaints have mounted about the conduct of traffic police, including allegations of corruption and abusive behavior.

The latest initiative follows the deployment in January of female traffic police, all part of a campaign to improve the image of the security forces.

Crackdowns on overweight policemen have taken place in Thailand, Pakistan, Britain, Indonesia and the Philippines in recent years. Several of those countries ordered officers to get fit and lose weight before they could return to work.

Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty and Ron Popeski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.