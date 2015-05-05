FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam, South Korea sign free trade agreement
May 5, 2015 / 6:41 AM / 2 years ago

Vietnam, South Korea sign free trade agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam has signed with South Korea a free trade agreement which is expected to boost its exports to the South Korean market, the Vietnamese government said on Tuesday.

The signing in Hanoi concluded two-year talks between the two countries and the agreement is expected to enable their trade to reach $70 billion a year by 2020, the government said in a statement, citing Vietnam’s trade minister Vu Huy Hoang.

South Korea is the biggest investor in Vietnam, with pledges totaling $38 billion in more than 4,200 projects as of March 2015, based on Vietnam government data.

