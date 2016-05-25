FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kerry launches Vietnam's first private university
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 25, 2016 / 7:17 AM / a year ago

Kerry launches Vietnam's first private university

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HO CHI MINH CITY (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on Wednesday launched Vietnam’s first privately funded university in what he said marked the next stage of an evolving relationship between the United States and Vietnam.

The Harvard-affiliated Fulbright University in Ho Chi Minh City, the country’s commercial center, will be the first independent, non-profit university in Vietnam, the White House said in a statement.

The launch comes at the end of a three-day visit to Vietnam by U.S. President Barack Obama, part of his administration’s “pivot” to Asia that emphasizes the importance of the fast-growing region to the United States.

“The war is an indelible but increasingly distant memory, and for most it is not a memory at all,” said Kerry, who served as a young U.S. naval offer in the Vietnam War, which killed hundreds of thousands of Vietnamese and 58,000 U.S. troops.

“Certainly, the students who are going to enroll in this university are far more interested in plugging into the world economy than being stuck in the past.”

“That reality is clearly reflected in the changing relationship between Vietnam and the United States that we saw even changing over the course of the three-and-a-half days,” he added.

The university will be chaired by Bob Kerrey, a former Nebraska senator and veteran of the Vietnam War who lost his leg during combat.

Obama is the third U.S. president to visit Vietnam since the former enemies restored diplomatic relations in 1995.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Robert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.