16 minutes ago
Board of Mexico's Lala to decide on Vigor purchase on Thursday
August 1, 2017 / 9:57 PM / 16 minutes ago

Board of Mexico's Lala to decide on Vigor purchase on Thursday

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - The board of Mexican dairy producer Grupo Lala SAB de CV will decide on Aug. 3 on a bid to buy control of Brazilian rival Vigor Alimentos SA, after a deal was clinched earlier on Tuesday.

In a Tuesday statement, Lala (LALAB.MX) said a proposal to acquire Vigor from investment holding company J&F Investimentos SA, including a borrowing plan and a potential share offering, will be submitted to discussion at the board.

São Paulo-based J&F and Vigor did not have an immediate comment. Reuters reported on Monday that Lala's bid valued Vigor at $1.8 billion.

Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Chris Reese

