Mexico's Lala values Brazil's Vigor at $1.8 billion: source

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Mexico's Grupo Lala SAB de CV is close to acquiring Brazilian dairy company Fábrica de Produtos Alimentícios Vigor SA, a person with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

Lala valued Vigor, including subsidiary Itambé, at 5.7 billion reais ($1.8 billion) in the bid to controlling shareholders J&F Investimentos SA and JBS SA (JBSS3.SA) for the company, said the person, requesting anonymity to discuss the issue freely.

J&F and JBS declined to comment. Lala did not immediately comment.