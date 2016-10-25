Vinamilk's stake sale may happen by early December: official

Vinamilk products are displayed for sale at a Fivimart supermarket in Hanoi, Vietnam, October 7, 2016.

HO CHI MINH CITY (Reuters) - The sale of a 9 percent stake in Vietnam's state-controlled dairy company Vinamilk VNM.HM may take place in late November or early December, a senior official of the State Capital Investment Corporation (SCIC) said on Tuesday.

SCIC deputy chief executive officer Nguyen Hong Hien disclosed the planned timing of the sale at a conference, but gave no further details.

SCIC, which represents the government's ownership of 44.7 percent in Vinamilk, has said it would sell 9 percent of the company, the country's biggest listed firm, this year.