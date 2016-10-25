FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Vinamilk's stake sale may happen by early December: official
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
October 25, 2016 / 9:55 AM / 10 months ago

Vinamilk's stake sale may happen by early December: official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Vinamilk products are displayed for sale at a Fivimart supermarket in Hanoi, Vietnam, October 7, 2016.Kham

HO CHI MINH CITY (Reuters) - The sale of a 9 percent stake in Vietnam's state-controlled dairy company Vinamilk VNM.HM may take place in late November or early December, a senior official of the State Capital Investment Corporation (SCIC) said on Tuesday.

SCIC deputy chief executive officer Nguyen Hong Hien disclosed the planned timing of the sale at a conference, but gave no further details.

SCIC, which represents the government's ownership of 44.7 percent in Vinamilk, has said it would sell 9 percent of the company, the country's biggest listed firm, this year.

Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh and Christian Schmollinger

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.