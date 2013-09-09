FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HK's Vinda says Svenska Celllulosa makes buyout offer
September 9, 2013 / 1:06 AM / 4 years ago

HK's Vinda says Svenska Celllulosa makes buyout offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Vinda International Holdings Ltd (3331.HK) said on Monday that Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (SCAb.ST) (SCA) had offered to buy all shares it did not already own in the household consumer paper maker for HK$8.65 billion ($1.12 billion).

The Swedish-incorporated hygiene and forest products group, which already owns 21.68 percent of Vinda, offered to buy all outstanding shares in the Hong Kong-listed company at HK$11 per share in cash, representing a 38.4 percent premium over the last closing price, according to a filing to the Hong Kong bourse.

SCA intends to maintain the listing status of Vinda after the deal. For the statement click here

Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Stephen Coates

