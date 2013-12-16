FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Flash storage provider Violin Memory fires CEO amid losses
Sections
Featured
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Puerto Rico
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S.
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
December 16, 2013 / 6:20 PM / 4 years ago

Flash storage provider Violin Memory fires CEO amid losses

Noel Randewich

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Flash storage provider Violin Memory Inc’s board fired its CEO in the wake of a sour IPO and deeper-than-expected quarterly losses, sending its shares sharply higher.

In a news release on Monday, the maker of memory arrays for data centers named chairman Howard Bain III interim CEO and said its board has started a process to find a permanent replacement.

“Mr. Bain’s appointment follows the decision of the Board of Directors to terminate Donald Basile as Chief Executive Officer,” the company said.

Small data storage companies developing and selling high-end storage equipment made from flash chips have been facing growing competition from larger rivals like EMC Corp, IBM Corp, NetApp Inc, Hewlett-Packard Co and Cisco Systems Inc.

In its stock market debut in September, Violin Memory’s shares dropped about 22 percent due to concerns about competition.

Then in November, Violin Memory posted a far bigger-than-expected quarterly loss, sending its shares down nearly 50 percent.

Violin’s poor performance stands in contrast to rival Nimble Storage, which makes storage devices that combine hard disks and flash drives. Nimble’s stock jumped over 60 percent in its market debut on Friday.

Violin Memory’s shares, which were priced at $9 each in its IPO, on Monday traded at $3.08, up 14.5 percent from the day before.

“This leadership change is necessary to enhance the management team’s operational focus and ability to execute the company’s plans for profitable growth,” Violin Memory said.

Basile formerly headed flash storage provider Fusion-IO before moving to Violin Memory.

Reporting by Neha Alawadhi in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das and Bob Burgdorfer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.