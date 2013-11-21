FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Violin Memory posts bigger-than-expected loss, shares fall
Sections
Featured
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Puerto Rico
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Military option not preferred: Trump
North Korea
Military option not preferred: Trump
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Global Markets
November 21, 2013 / 10:21 PM / 4 years ago

Violin Memory posts bigger-than-expected loss, shares fall

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Flash storage provider Violin Memory VMEM.N posted a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss, hurt by higher research and marketing costs for its new products, sending its shares down 27 percent in trading after the bell.

The company’s costs jumped 41 percent to $48.4 million in the third quarter ended October 31.

Net loss increased to $34.1 million from $25.4 million a year earlier. The company, which went public in September, reported a loss of 85 cents per share.

Excluding items, the company posted a loss of 63 cents per share.

Revenue rose 37 percent to $28.3 million.

Analysts on average had expected a loss of 44 cents, on revenue of $31.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Violin Memory was co-founded by Harvard University graduate Jon Bennett in 2005 and is headed by former Fusion-io Inc FIO.N Chief Executive Donald Basile.

It is backed by Japan’s Toshiba Corp (6502.T), which holds an 11.2 percent stake in the company.

Violin Memory shares fell to $4.40 in post-market trading, after closing at $6 on the Nasdaq on Thursday.

Reporting by Neha Alawadhi in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.