FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Virgin America aims for IPO in 12-24 months
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 24, 2012 / 8:58 AM / 5 years ago

Virgin America aims for IPO in 12-24 months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sir Richard Branson, founder and president of Britain's Virgin Group, gestures after signing a contract for 60 Airbus A320 jets during the annual Airbus news conference at Colomiers near Toulouse January 17, 2011. REUTERS/Jean-Philippe Arles

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Virgin America, the high service, low-cost airline branded by British entrepreneur Richard Branson, is mulling a public share offering in the next 12-24 months, a senior executive said on Tuesday.

“We have been flying for four and a half years and have a patient group of equity investors, but over the next 12-14 months we aim to be ready to do a public offering and that is something we are working on in-house,” company treasurer Anthony Mosse told the AFCA aircraft financing conference in Barcelona.

Reporting by Tim Hepher

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.