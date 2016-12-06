An Alaska Airlines plane is shown on final approach to land in San Diego, California April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

WASHINGTON Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK.N) has won U.S. antitrust approval for its $2.6 billion acquisition of Virgin America Inc (VA.O) on condition that it scale back its code-sharing with American Airlines Group Inc (AAL.O), the Justice Department said on Tuesday.

Under the settlement, Alaska and American would be banned from code-sharing on routes where Virgin and American now compete, among others, the department said.

Alaska said in a statement that it was pleased with the approval and plans to close the purchase "in the very near future."

Alaska, which paid a premium of about 86 percent for Virgin, pursued the deal to better compete against Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL.N) and American, the company has said.

