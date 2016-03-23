FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Virgin America considers sale after getting takeover interest: Bloomberg
#Deals
March 23, 2016 / 3:15 PM / a year ago

Virgin America considers sale after getting takeover interest: Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A Virgin America Airbus A319 takes off from San Francisco International Airport, San Francisco, California, February 7, 2015. REUTERS/Louis Nastro

(Reuters) - Richard Branson-backed Virgin America Inc VA.O is considering selling itself or a part of the company after it received buyout interest, Bloomberg reported.

The budget airline is reaching out to potential buyers, Bloomberg said, citing people with knowledge of the matter. (bloom.bg/1o6rXG4)

Virgin America declined to comment, saying it does not comment on any speculation concerning mergers or acquisitions.

The airline company’s shares were up 13.6 percent at $34.83 in midday trading. They rose as much as 15 percent earlier in the session.

Virgin America is working with a financial adviser, Bloomberg reported, adding that no decision had been made and the company may choose not to pursue a sale.

The Burlingame, California-based airline company publicly listed its stock in November 2014. Its shares were priced at $23 each and the company was valued at $1.24 billion.

Virgin America now has a market cap of $1.37 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Virgin America is the U.S. offshoot of billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson’s London-based Virgin Group, which is involved in airlines, railroads, telecommunications, media and hospitality.

Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh

