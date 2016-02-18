FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 18, 2016 / 2:03 PM / in 2 years

Virgin America quarterly profit meets expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Virgin America jet takes off past other aircraft parked at Terminal 3 as the terminal begins to reopen the day after a shooting incident occurred at Los Angeles airport (LAX), California November 2, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew

(Reuters) - Virgin America Inc VA.O on Thursday reported a higher fourth-quarter profit that met analysts’ estimates amid lower fuel costs, and said it expects passenger unit revenue to continue to decline in the first quarter.

The Burlingame, California-based airline earned $190.9 million in the quarter.

Excluding special items such as a non-cash gain tied to a tax valuation allowance, income jumped 90 percent from a year ago to $53.6 million, or $1.20 a share. Analysts on average also expected earnings per share of $1.20, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The budget airline forecast that passenger unit revenue, which compares ticket sales to flight capacity, will decline between 3 percent and 5 percent in the first quarter from a year ago.

Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Bernadette Baum

